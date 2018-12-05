County health investigating illness that sickened over 30 people at senior living home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Public Health is investigating an outbreak that left dozens of people sick in Southwest Bakersfield.

Public health says 32 people became sick at the River Walk location of Brookdale Senior Living.

Six people were taken to the hospital on Nov. 30, and all but one has returned to Brookdale.

The remaining person hospitalized is there for unrelated reasons, Public Health officials said.

All symptoms were cleared by Dec. 1.

Public Health did not say what the illness was, and that it is still investigating.