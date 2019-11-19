County health inspectors close Discovery Kafe over failure to recognize ‘active vermin infestation’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health inspectors say they closed down Discovery Kafe over several code violations including what’s described as an “active vermin infestation” that staff failed to recognize.

Photo: Kern County Public Health

In a report dated Nov. 18, county inspectors noted they found rodent droppings and urine in the cafe located at 1200 Discovery Drive.

Health inspectors also noted an area that needed repair befind a drink prep station.

The county said the cafe must remain closed until the infestation has been cleaned up and approved by Kern County Environmental Health.