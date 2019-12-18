County firefighters rescue woman from burning home that didn’t have working smoke alarms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire officials say one woman needed to be rescued and hospitalized following a fire at a home without working smoke alarms Tuesday evening in East Bakersfield.

Kern County firefighters were called to the 4200 block of Earl Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a burning home with someone possibly inside.

Rescue crews entered the home and found a woman inside. The woman was rescued from inside the home and was treated and later taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames at the home after the rescue, officials said.

Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Whittington said the home did not have working audible smoke alarms and urged the public to ensure that homes have working, audible smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation.