BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters battled welding gas and chemical fire in south Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

Video from the scene shows fire crews cutting through a commercial garage on Finster Court, just off Highway 99 and Houghton Road. The blaze broke out just after midnight Sunday morning.

Officials said due to the variety of chemical and gasses stored inside the garage, firefighters took their time to cool the exterior area before going inside to put out the remaining fire inside.

KCFD arson investigators are still looking into what started the fire. No injuries were reported.