County firefighters battle multiple vegetation fires Wednesday afternoon

Kern County firefighters are busy Wednesday working to put multiple fires including ones in neighboring counties.

The department’s crew it sent to the Tick Fire is on its way back, but 45 members of the department are at fires outside Kern County including the Easy Fire burning in Simi Valley.

As winds gusted through Bakersfield and the county, KCFD said winds were likely factors in five vegetation fires burning.

Twenty-one firefighters are fighting a fire burning along Taft Highway near Tupman Road. KCFD said the fire started at 2:42 p.m. and jumped the highway and is spreading. The fire has burned two acres.

The progress of a fire burning before 2 p.m. at Elk Hills and Skyline roads was stopped at 20 acres. The cause of the fire was unknown.

The General Fire burning at General Beale Road south of Highway 58 at 1:17 p.m. was under control at 14 acres. Its cause is unknown.

A windmill fire at Oak Creek Road was reported just after 2 p.m. Embers began to spread onto nearby grass and the fire was stopped at one acre. Crews remain on scene monitoring.