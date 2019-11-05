County fire, animal control rescue 8 puppies from storm drain in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire’s search and rescue took on a big job to rescue eight tiny puppies from a storm drain Monday in Lamont.

The call came out at around 12:15 p.m. Firefighters were called to help an animal control officer at the drain on Weedpatch Highway and Di Giorgio Road.

The animal control officer was able to pull five of the pups from the drain but couldn’t get to the last three, that’s when KCFD search and rescue arrived to help.

In all eight puppies and their mother were saved. The pups are three-week old terrier mixes, according to Kern County Animal Services. The shelter says they are looking for foster parents or a rescue group to take them all in together.

If you can foster the nine dogs you can call Kern County Animal Services at 661-868-7100.