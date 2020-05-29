County employees may leave work early today due to planned protest in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern says employees working downtown may be sent home early this afternoon.

Chief Communications Officer Megan Person said a protest is planned for tonight alongside Truxtun Avenue near the courthouse and administrative building in response to George Floyd’s death. In anticipation of large crowds in the area, Person said the county has given administrators the ability to send their staff home early today.

“We have hundreds of employees that work in these buildings, and when they leave, tons of cars flood the area,” she said. “We want to keep the pedestrians gathering in the area safe while also keeping our employees safe. Truxtun is a busy street during rush hours.”

According to post on social media, Black Lives Matter activists will protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters today. A time for the protest was not mentioned in the post.