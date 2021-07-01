County Elections Division approves recall petition seeking to oust three Fairfax School Board members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A recall petition launched against three trustees on the Fairfax School District Board has been approved, according to the Kern County Elections Division.

The recall campaign is aimed at ousting Fairfax School Board President Palmer Moland and School Board Trustees Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios. While this does not mean a recall will take place it allows organizers to gather signatures to qualify a recall for the ballot.

Moland has faced accusations of bullying and harassment while Rios and Tapia are accused of siding with Moland while, at the same time, not adequately preparing for items brought up at board meetings.

The recall effort comes after scathing May grand jury report which labeled the board “divided and dysfunctional,” calling on the board to remove Moland as board president.

KGET reached out Moland late Thursday afternoon, but did not hear back. However, Moland has stated in the past he feels he has been unfairly targeted.

Organizers said they hope to gather 2,000 signatures, but it remains unclear how many signatures they will need to raise to qualify for the ballot. The deadline to turn in those signatures is not known at this time.