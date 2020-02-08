County declares February as ‘Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — February was proclaimed “Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month” by the County Board of Supervisors and officials educated the public about safely giving up their newborns, no questions asked.

The Department of Human Services and Kern County Fire Department had their Safe Surrender event at Station 63.

Officials provided information about the process and where they can safely give up their baby during a time of crisis, again, no questions asked.

Anyone with lawful custody of a newborn can surrender their baby at any local fire station or hospital emergency room.

Anyone who does surrender their baby has 14 days to change their mind.

For officials, a baby’s well-being is always the priority.

“There have been some bad outcomes when people don’t know what to do when they’re in that crisis and they may abandon their baby in the place that’s not safe. But we want them to know that there is a place to go, so the baby can live a full life,” Kelly Zielsdorf, manager of the natal intensive care unit at Adventist Health, said.

Since 2006, 77 babies have been safely surrendered including five in 2019.