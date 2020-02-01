County continues progress on low-barrier shelter near Golden State Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials say progress is being made on a new low-barrier homeless shelter in Central Bakersfield.

The county shared photos of the construction on its Facebook page. They showed several temporary structures being built. Construction began on the new shelter in November.

The homeless shelter located on M Street near Golden State Avenue.

Plans for the shelter include up to 150 beds, along with services for mental health, substance abuse, job training and veterans assistance.

A low-barrier shelter allows for partners to stay together, pets would be allowed and people can keep their possessions.