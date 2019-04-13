County closes McMurphy's Irish Pub because of rodent droppings, again Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Public Health [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Public Health [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KGET [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Public Health [ + - ]

For the second time in six months, Kern County Public Health inspectors have closed down McMurphy's Irish Pub because of rodent droppings.

The bar is located at 14 Monterey St.

In a report dated April 12, the county says inspectors observed rodent droppings in the front bar area, around eating utensils, alcohol bottles and a storage area.

The report said one of the bartenders mentioned the bar had a mice problem and traps had been set.

Inspectors also found flooring that needed to be fixed or replaced.

17 News reached out to the bar for comment, but our calls went unanswered.