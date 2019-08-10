County, city of Bakersfield reach $4M settlement with PACE lender

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced a settlement worth millions for a PACE lender accused of misleading customers.

The PACE program aims to help people afford sustainable energy upgrades to their homes such as solar panels.

Kern County and the city of Bakersfield discontinued PACE in 2017 as the program was accused of taking advantage of low income customers.

The company Renovate America is a PACE lender that was accused of misleading customers about PACE’s financing options.

The DA’s office says a $4 million settle was reached with Renovate America to resolve a complaint filed in court in 2017.

The company will pay nearly $3 million for legal assistance for people who had trouble because of PACE.

The rest of the settlement will cover civil penalties and investigative costs.

If you think, you’re owed by Renovate America in the settlement, you can contact the Kern County District Attorney’s Office by email at paceassistance@kernda.org, or you can call 800-619-3039.