County celebrates National Adoption Day finalizing over 50 adoptions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was National Adoption Day and adoptions were finalized for 58 local kids and their new parents.

On any given day, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the United States, and in Kern County, nearly 2,000 kids are looking for a place to call home. It was only fitting that county supervisors celebrated the day with Kern’s newest families.

Tears of joy were shed as adoptions were made official. Two of the ceremonies took place at the Juvenile Justice Center in East Bakersfield.

Jeremy and Amanda Wedel listened in as the judge formalized their adoption of two young siblings.

“It’s amazing. These kids fill the void in my heart,” Jeremy Wedel said. “It’s hard to explain the love I have for them and just watching them grow it’s amazing. The love you can give a child and the life you can change.”

Each family also received a special gift bag with a homemade blanket, scrapbook and photo frame to forever remember the day they formed their forever families.