CAO dispels rumors that virtual meeting for county employees next week will involve furlough announcement

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an email regarding a virtual meeting scheduled next week for all county employees, some immediately feared the worst.

They expected the announcement of furloughs and a significant hit to their income.

But county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop on Thursday said there are no plans for furloughs at this time.

Instead, Monday’s meeting is being held on Microsoft Live to allow employees to ask questions directly to Alsop and for him to talk about the preliminary budget for 2020-21, accomplishments made since the coronavirus pandemic hit Kern County and what can be expected going forward.

While Alsop said furloughs remain an option in the future — as they do for many municipalities staggered by the coronavirus and facing budget shortfalls — there are currently no plans for them in Kern.