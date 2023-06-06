BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – By this time, Kern County residents know, or should know, about the dangers of the Kern River and yet people continue to drown.

Who are these victims and how do Kern County officials warn them away from the river?

Officials can warn them in any of several ways, including social media, posted warning signs including this sobering death tally at the mouth of the canyon and face-to-face conversations with county park rangers.

This year, this addition to the county’s public relations arsenal: television commercials airing in the Los Angeles TV market. Kern County Search and Rescue team member Yerania Molina Reyes appears in the ads.

“The Kern River is especially dangerous this year with water levels at an all-time high,” she says at the beginning of the ad. “Wear a life vest if you’re going near the river and beware of fast-moving currents.”

Why is this airing in Los Angeles?

Because that’s where the vast majority of Kern River drowning victims hail from. Seven of the nine people who drowned in the river in 2022 were from the Los Angeles area.

Kern County is spending just under $100 thousand on public service announcements warning people about the river in the Los Angeles and Bakersfield media markets.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop says the county needed to do more to warn the public about what many regards as the most dangerous river in the nation.

“A big contingent of folks getting into the river,” he said, “whether it’s at Hart Park or in our campgrounds or even up into the canyon, are coming into our county from Southern California.”

Last week county park rangers personally warned 130 individuals who were in and around the river, Alsop said. No drownings this time, but it almost seems inevitable.

“Unfortunately that list is gonna grow whether we like it or not,” Alsop said, “no matter how much education we do, but we hope to mitigate it a bit by running some television and radio ads and doing a good job engaging with the public.”

County officials can’t say with any certainty whether a significant number of drowning victims spoke primarily Spanish or English, but they report, anecdotally, many interactions with Spanish speakers along the river.

With that in mind, Alsop said, PSAs have been placed with Spanish-language television in LA and Bakersfield.

But even for locals who think they might know the river, this year is different.

“If you live here, you say you’re used to it, you know the river,” Alsop said. “I would tell you this year I would think twice about it. That river is really moving quickly, and it’s changed.”

The PSAs began airing on Memorial Day and will continue all summer through Labor Day.

How do we know if this is money well spent? We don’t. All we can hope for is fewer drownings in 2023.