County building lit up in purple and teal for national suicide prevention and recovery month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue will be lit in purple and teal for National Suicide and Prevention and Recovery Month.

Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and the county kicked off a month of events raising awareness of suicide prevention.

Kern BHRS says September is a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate gains made by people recovering from suicide attempts. They say its also a chance to break the stigma surrounding the topic.

You can find a list of events and activities throughout September hosted by KernBHRS at its website.