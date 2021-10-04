County building lit pink for national breast cancer awareness month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue was lit pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness on the impact of breast cancer. The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is offering free mammograms and screenings throughout October. Links For Life kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday with its annual Lace’n It Up Fun Run.

You can find a list of events and activities throughout October hosted by Links for Life on their website.