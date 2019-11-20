County begins construction on new O Street homeless shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction crews broke ground on the county’s new low-barrier homeless shelter.

Construction crews began preparing the area Friday for the new foundation by tearing down old structures and fences.

The county is building the new center on O Street near Golden State Avenue.

The plan is for the center to include up to 150 beds and include services for mental health, substance abuse, job training and veterans assistance.

The low barrier shelter allows for partners to stay together, pets would be allowed and people can keep their possessions.