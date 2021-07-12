County assessment role completed, assessor’s office says

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The total assessed value of all taxable property in Kern County as of Jan. 1 stood at $103.5 billion — a $900 million increase from the year before, according to the Kern County Assessor’s Office.

“Major declines in oil and gas assessments were offset by a surprisingly strong real estate market,” said a news release from the assessor’s office.

There was a 24 percent decrease in oil and gas assessments, according to the release. Real estate values climbed 5 percent and now account for 76 percent of the total assessment roll.

Click here for individual assessed values for the 2021-22 tax year.

Printed value notices can be obtained by calling the assessor’s office at 661-868-3485 or by writing or visiting in person at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News