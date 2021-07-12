County assessment role completed, assessor’s office says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The total assessed value of all taxable property in Kern County as of Jan. 1 stood at $103.5 billion — a $900 million increase from the year before, according to the Kern County Assessor’s Office.

“Major declines in oil and gas assessments were offset by a surprisingly strong real estate market,” said a news release from the assessor’s office.

There was a 24 percent decrease in oil and gas assessments, according to the release. Real estate values climbed 5 percent and now account for 76 percent of the total assessment roll.

Click here for individual assessed values for the 2021-22 tax year.

Printed value notices can be obtained by calling the assessor’s office at 661-868-3485 or by writing or visiting in person at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.