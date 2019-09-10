County approves location for low-barrier homeless shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county Board of Supervisors has approved the future site of a low-barrier homeless shelter that would also include behavioral health, drug addiction and veterans services.

The approved address is 2731 O St., just north of Golden State Avenue. The site is a county-owned building.

The property is expected to accommodate between 100 to 200 people.

Supporters of the planned facility say it would attract homeless who many not consider traditional shelters because low-barrier shelter have fewer requirements.

For example, low-barrier shelters allow partners to stay together and permit pets. Also, storage space is available.

County officials hope to have the shelter up and running by the end of 2019 at a cost of just under $1 million.

Estimated annual costs to run the shelter remain unclear.