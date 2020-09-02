County administrative building lit in purple and teal for National Suicide Prevention Month

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisors proclaimed September as National Suicide Prevention Month and honored the declaration in solidarity for all to see.

On Tuesday night, the County Administrative building on Truxtun Avenue was lit in purple and teal.

Kern Behavorial Health and Recovery Services says September is a chance to bring awareness to suicide prevention and spark a conversation about the stigma surrounding suicide and recovery.

Several events are planned throughout the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News