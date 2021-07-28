County Administrative Building lit blue in honor of Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s administrative building is lit in blue in honor of Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.

The blue lights will shine on the building’s exterior for the next several weeks in honor of Campas’ service and ultimate sacrifice, county officials said.

City and county fire stations are also being lit in blue in honor of Campas.

Campas died Sunday during a standoff in Wasco. He was shot and killed when he tried to enter a home where three others had been shot by a gunman.