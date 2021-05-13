County Administrative Building lit blue for Peace Officers Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building was lit blue Thursday night in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The county said the gesture was to honor local law enforcement and to pay tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Thursday, multiple events in Bakersfield honored the sacrifices of law enforcement. Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol took part in the ceremonies.