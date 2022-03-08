BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue was lit in the colors of Ukraine’s flag on Tuesday, showing solidarity with the country as the Russian invasion continues.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with more than 1.5 million Ukrainians forced from the country.

President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, raising the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Last week a small group of supporters gathered in southwest Bakersfield to call for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday evening, residents held a prayer event at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue to pray for the people of Ukraine.

