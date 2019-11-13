Countryside Market to offer gas discount for grand opening

A grand opening for the new Countryside Market this week could save you some gas money if you show up on time.

Countryside Market is holding its grand opening Thursday at the shopping center on Highway 178 and Comanche Drive.

The new complex has a gas station and a Taco Bell, which opened earlier this year.

The market is offering one dollar off per gallon of gas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, to celebrate the grand opening.

While there, you can grab a lunch deal too. You can buy any sandwich, and get free combo.