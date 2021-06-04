Country superstar Clint Black coming to the Fox Theater

In this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, musician Clint Black poses for a photo at his home in Forest Hills, Tenn. The singer-songwriter with the black hat and the traditional country sound was one of the best-selling artists of the 90s, selling more than 20 million albums worldwide. After years of being courted by major labels, this year he signed a deal with Thirty Tigers, an independent label in Nashville, to put out On Purpose, which released on Sept. 25. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grammy-winning singer Clint Black, who has sent 22 singles to the top of the country charts over a career spanning more than three decades, is coming to the Fox Theater in December.

“It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, “Killin’ Time,” said a news release from the Fox. “The genre-altering record cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in the works of artists today.”

Tickets for Black’s “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour,” featuring wife Lisa Hartman Black, go on sale 10 a.m. June 11 with prices starting at $49.50 plus applicable fees. For those wanting to get a jump on their purchase, use presale code “COWBOY” to get tickets starting 10 a.m. June 10.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 17.