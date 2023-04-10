BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music star Jordan Davis is set to perform in Bakersfield at the Mechanics Bank Arena this fall.

Davis is scheduled to perform at the downtown arena on Oct. 20 as part of his Damn Good Time Tour. Kameron Marlowe and Avery Anna are listed as special guests.

Davis is a multi-platinum and CMA Award-winning artist and is considered one of the industry’s top singers and songwriters. His most recent album, “Bluebird Days,” has received critical acclaim, concert promoters said.

Fans can get first access to tickets through Davis’ official fan club using this link. Tickets go on sale for the Bakersfield show on April 14 at 10 a.m.