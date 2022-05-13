BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country star Brett Eldredge will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk on July 23.

Eldredge will take the stage at 8 p.m. shortly after his special guest Breland performs.

Eldredge, known for his songs “Want That Back” and “Holy Water,” has seven country-radio number one hits, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles and two Gold-certified albums. He also has multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on May 20 at 10 a.m. on axs.com.