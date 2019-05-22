Country singer Jon Pardi coming to Bakersfield this fall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Country singer Jon Pardi is coming to Bakersfield this fall.

His Heartache Medication Tour 2019 is making a stop at the Rabobank Theater on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $28.

