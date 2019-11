Country singer Dustin Lynch will perform in Bakersfield in March.

Lynch will perform on March 14 from 8-10 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Lynch last performed in Bakersfield in November 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.dustinlynchmusic.com/tour.