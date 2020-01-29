Country music star Chris Stapleton coming to Bakersfield this summer

County music singer Chris Stapleton is coming to Bakersfield this summer.

Stapleton will perform on June 11 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. The concert is part of his “All American Road Show” tour. Margo Price as well as The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will open the show.

Tickets will become available on February 7 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will range from $43.75 to $113.75 and can be purchased at axs.com.