Country music singer Tanya Tucker coming to Bakersfield this spring

Country music singer Tanya Tucker is coming to Bakersfield this spring.

Tucker will be performing at the Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m. on April 21. Tickets range from $37 to $150 and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the theater box office, 2001 H St., and online at vallitix.com.

Tucker has been a singer for more than 40 years is known for her hits including “Delta Dawn” “Soon” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” and “Trouble.” She has had 23 Top 40 country albums and has received numerous awards, such as two Country Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music awards. She has also had four GRAMMY nominations.

Also coming to the Fox Theater this April is “The Office! A Musical Parody,” a production based on the hit TV show “The Office.” The show is coming to Bakersfield on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $49 and are available at the box office or online at EventBrite.com.