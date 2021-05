Cole Swindell arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music artist Cole Swindell will perform July 30 at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre and tickets go on sale Thursday.

Swindell is a platinum-selling singer with eight No. 1 singles, including “You Should Be Here,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl.” He has also written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. The amphitheatre is located inside the Park at River Walk.