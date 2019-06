Toby Keith raises a red cup after performing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Toby Keith is making his way back to Bakersfield this summer on his “That’s So Country Bro” Tour.

The country music star will be playing at Rabobank Arena on August 23.

His opening act is Ned LeDoux – the son of country singer Chris LeDoux.