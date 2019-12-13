Councilman asks BPD to hold forum on street racing to find solutions after woman’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members looking for resolutions to the city’s illegal street-racing problem could see some movement in the near future.

At the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Vice Mayor Chris Parlier asked the Bakersfield Police Department to hold a public forum to hear concerns from the community and discuss possible solutions to the issue.

Parlier also directed the Safe Neighborhoods Committee to hold further discussion on the topic.

“I’ve heard from several members of the community who have expressed concern about drag racing,” he said at the meeting. “I know it’s affected several wards, including mine, and I think it’s pervasively a city problem.”

The request comes after a woman, 58-year-old Maria Blaney Navarro, was killed and two people were injured in a crash in southwest Bakersfield in November in a street-racing incident.

Over the years, there have also been complaints made about frequent racing on the Westside Parkway in the evenings.

After Navarro was killed, a petition was started by resident Susan Houghton on Moveon.org asking the city to stop street racing. It has garnered 751 signatures as of today.

“It will be very important for all of us to attend this meeting in January,” Houghton said on a post to the petition page. “It’s a first step towards the city recognizing that something has to be done.”