BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couch was reported in lanes of Highway 178 on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The couch was reported to be in all lanes of westbound Highway 178 at Union Avenue, and was possibly hit.

The couch has been moved to the center divider, according to CHP.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.