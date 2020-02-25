Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show happening this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cotton Patch Quilter of Kern County will hold its Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show this weekend.

More than 250 quilts will be displayed at the new venue Iron Lily, located at 424 24th St., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the largest quilt show that has ever been held in Kern County, according to the group.

On display will be art quilts, traditional patterns, vintage quilts, and various quilted items. There will be vendors, a boutique with handmade items for sale, a workshop, raffles and more.

“It’s exciting to be celebrating our 40th year as a quilt guild, and our Ruby Jubilee show is drawing talent from some of the best artists in California. Our judges will have a tough job choosing just a few,” said Quilt Director Darla Hall.

The quilt show will be the Iron Lily’s debut public event, according to Owner Bryan Oberg.

General admission at the door is $10 per person on both days. For more information, visit cpqg.org.