Cotton On expands at Outlets at Tejon, now sells clothing for kids

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — Cotton On Kids is now open at the Outlets at Tejon.

The Outlets said the expansion of Cotton On had its grand reopening on Friday. The store, which had a small space at the Outlets, moved into a 6,400-square-foot space across from Sketchers. The new location allows the company to now sell kids’ clothing in addition to clothes for adults.

“We are excited that Cotton On has increased its footprint and expanded its concepts to include Cotton On Kids,” says Jenifer Natto, general manager for the Outlets at Tejon. “Cotton On’s larger new space is just the start of new things to come for us and for our shoppers!”