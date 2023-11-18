BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fan favorite characters from Marvel and other shows were seen in bunches Saturday at the Bakersfield Comic Con.

Moonball Comics held the 15th annual Bakersfield Comic Con at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Nov. 18. Comic enthusiasts from all over saw some big names at the event including some members of the Go-Go’s.

Steve Wyatt, from the Bakersfield Comic Con, has been working the event for some time.

“I’ve been doing this, next year will be 50 years. I’ve been going to conventions, working in the comic world, and you know, I do this because it makes people happy and it makes me happy to see all that,” said Wyatt.

Tomorrow, the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.