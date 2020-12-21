Corvettes of Bakersfield Club brings presents, meals to 25 families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Christmas is right around the corner and many local organizations are giving back to their community. The Corvettes of Bakersfield Club teamed up with local churches to help families in need.

“I think it’s been a tough year for all of us so I think it’s good that in a safe way we can still try to celebrate the season,” said club member John Silliman.

The Corvettes of Bakersfield Club wanted to continue its holiday tradition to help families in need.

“Ya it takes a little more out of our pocket for Christmas but a lot of people they lost their job and they need this help,” said club member Dale Frye.

Club members worked alongside three local churches to find 25 families. They bought gifts for each child and a meal for their Christmas dinner.

“Really in this Christmas season, that’s really what the gospel is about, it’s about love,” said Pastor Max Van Dyke, from Christ Cathedral Church.

In total – more than 100 children got presents under their tree.

“And it’s one thing to say ‘I love you’ it’s another thing to express it, as the people here with the corvette club are doing tangibly,” said Pastor Van Dyke. “Making Christmas for those that just might not have Christmas otherwise”

Each family went to their church to pick up the meals and presents. They were greeted by a line of corvettes, a 1948 fire engine, and Santa.

“We’re hoping that by sharing our cars, and the old fire engine and our Dalmatian that it helps bring some joy to the families.