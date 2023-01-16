BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of the prison used by staff to control and supervise inmates, according to department officials.

Prison officials activated the Crisis Response Team and Incident Command Post and communicated with Wilder.

Officials, with the assistance of teams from other prisons, managed to convince Wilder to drop the gun and surrender at 6:37 a.m., according to department officials.

Wilder was arrested on suspicion of assault with a gun, bringing alcohol or drugs into prison and exhibiting a gun and is due in court Wednesday, according to the Kern County detentions website.

During the incident staff and incarcerated persons were evacuated to a safe area, according to department officials. No one was injured. CDCR is investigating.