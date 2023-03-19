On Sunday, KGET published an inaccurate story about a shooting involving police Saturday night.

To be abundantly clear, the Bakersfield Police Department never said or indicated in any way that the shooting was “accidental.”

The shooting happened on White Lane. A suspect died of his injuries.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a press release about the incident early Sunday morning.

KGET misinterpreted and misreported several details from the department’s release about the incident, describing the incident as “accidental” in the story’s headline and the story’s narrative.

That was incorrect. Police never suggested the shooting was accidental.

The story was published with the misreported details and shared to social media.

The story has since been updated and corrected.

KGET regrets the error.