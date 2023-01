BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of a body in a field last week near Bena Road.

The coroner’s office has not identified the body of a male found on Jan. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. in an open field near Bena Road in Arvin, officials said in a release.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.