Coroner’s office searching for next of kin of man killed in South Union Avenue crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are trying to find the family of a driver who was killed in a possible DUI crash earlier this month.

The deadly crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 20 on South Union Avenue, just south of State Route 223.

CHP says the 39-year-old man drove a white pickup truck in the wrong lane on Union Avenue and crashed into a Honda killing both drivers.

The Honda driver was identified as 44-year-old Carla Strother, but the coroner withheld the name of the pickup driver because the next of kin has not been found.

A release from the coroner’s office also shows the corner does not know where the man lived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 396-6600.