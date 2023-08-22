The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash collision on Aug. 17.

The Kern County coroner identified Peter Tony Preciado, 29, of Bakersfield as the passenger of the sedan that was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of California and Chester Avenues, according to the coroner’s office.

Preciado was transported to the hospital where he later died. The coroner’s office will release an official cause of death at a later time.

BPD later determined the the driver of the pickup, Luis Esquivel, 48, of Bakersfield was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI, murder, driving with a suspended license and traffic violations.