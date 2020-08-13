Coroner’s office identifies man found shot to death at Mojave home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner identified a 57 year old man who was found dead last month at a Mojave home.

The coroner identified the man as Edward Robert Shinsky of Mojave. His body was found at a home in the 10000 block of 15th Street on July 25. The coroner’s report said Shinsky died of multiple gunshot wounds, but it wasn’t clear when he was killed.

KCSO deputies were called to the home on July 25 at around 3:45 p.m. for a suspicious circumstances investigation and found Shinsky’s body inside.

Deputies later arrested 34-year-old Michael Shinsky for murder in connection to the killing. The sheriff’s office said the two men were family members.

Michael Shinsky died of a possible suicide while in jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was involved in an incident on July 29 and was pronounced dead later that day. An autopsy report was not complete in Michael Shinksy’s death, officials told 17 News.