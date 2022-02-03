GoFundMe created for 19-year-old Arvin grad killed in alleged speed racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a fiery car crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Wednesday as 19-year-old Arvin High School graduate Bianca Danielle Flores.

But many questions remain about the crash that left her dead and three others injured. Police still are searching for one of the drivers.

Police were called to Panama Lane and Akers Road at about 6:30 Tuesday night for reports of a crash involving multiple cars.

“Iqbal Singh, occupying a Ford Mustang, was involved in a speed contest with a motorcycle,” Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Dept said. “It appears Iqbal Singh lost control of the vehicle, entered the wrong lanes of travel.”

That’s when he slammed head-on into another vehicle, killing 19-year-old Arvin High School graduate Bianca Danielle Flores. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say another woman in her car was rushed to a local hospital.

Photo courtesy of Jose Barocio

Photo courtesy of Jose Barocio

“They were uninvolved in a speed racing contest,” said Sgt. Pair. “They were people that were just using the road to travel.”

Neighbors say the area is no stranger to street racers.

“You can hear it all night, Bakersfield resident Thomas Wilson said. “Just engines revving, people peeling out and stuff. It’s extremely unfortunate, someone lost their life just to racing.”

Video shows Iqbal Singh on the ground just moments before medical crews took him to a local hospital.

“Mr. Singh has been arrested for murder, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular speed contest and other associated charges from the collision,” Sgt. Pair said. “The driver of the motorcycle is unidentified and fled the scene.”

Police will book Iqbal Singh into the Kern County jail as soon as he’s released from the hospital.

If you know anything about the motorcyclist involved in this crash, or if you ever see signs of street racing, call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

Bianca Flores’ family organized a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses. You can click here to donate.