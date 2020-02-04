Coroner’s office facility needs more space, power generators, grand jury says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office needs additional facility space and generators to maintain the refrigeration systems in the main building and warehouse, according to a grand jury’s recommendations.

“The coroner has needed upgrades to its facility for decades, but budgetary constraints have prevented implementation,” the jury said in its report.

“It appears the coroner is functioning in the 21st century with 1970s infrastructure,” it said.

The coroner’s facility at 1832 Flower St., on the Kern Medical campus north of the hospital, is a 12,000-square-foot building constructed in 1974, according to the grand jury’s report. Only two autopsies can be performed at one time, it says.

If a power outage occurs, the coroner’s facility is connected to the Kern Medical backup power grid. But, the report says, there is no backup power source for the warehouse containing refrigerated trailers in which overflow bodies are stored.

“A major power outage would be catastrophic to the coroner’s facility without a dedicated backup power system,” the report says.

The grand jury recommended the sheriff develop a plan to present to the Board of Supervisors within the next fiscal year for acquiring the extra needed space and generators.