Coroner working to confirm identities of 2 killed in Highway 14 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said it is working to confirm the identities of two people who were killed in a fiery crash Tuesday evening in Mojave.

CHP in Mojave said the crash happened on Feb. 25 along Highway 14 just south of Purdy Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

According to investigators, a silver Mercedes Benz SUV traveling southbound crossed the center median and collided head-on with a Nissan Titan.

The Mercedes became engulfed in flames killing the two inside. The driver of the Titan was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

A coroner’s release said the two people who died were males from California City, but did not provide their ages or release their names.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call CHP in Mojave a 661-823-5500.