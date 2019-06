STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a 75-year-old woman last week was the result of multiple gunshot wounds and is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Thursday.

Andree Julie Calkins was found dead May 8 at a residence in the 28000 block of Preakness Drive.

A man found at the same residence suffered a critical injury from what deputies said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Kern Medical Center.